Bamidele greets Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti, at 99

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has celebrated an elder statesman and leader of Afenifere Worldwide, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on his attainment of 99 years on the earth, thanking God for blessing him with a full ripe age and unfading memory.

The message of the Leader of the Senate to Pa Fasoranti was contained in a statement issued by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Sunday.

Born in Uso, Ondo State, precisely on May 11, 1926, Pa Fasoranti is a steadfast disciple of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and leader of Yoruba’s foremost socio-cultural organisation, who devoted his life and times to the defence of Yoruba interest.

In the statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Bamidele congratulated Pa Fasoranti while reflecting on his dedication to public education, resolute political activism, resilience in the face of adversity, and pursuit of Yoruba interest.

He also reflected on how Pa Fasoranti singlehandedly established Akure High School as well as Omolere Nursery and Primary School after serving as the Principal of the prestigious Oyemekun Grammar School and Iju-Itaogbolu Grammar School in the 1960s and 1970s.

He said: “On behalf of all senators from Yoruba-speaking states, we celebrate the patriarch of Yorubaland, a true Omoluabi and an embodiment of humility, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti as we celebrate his remarkable attainment of 99 years on the land of the living.

“Pa Fasoranti embodies the Yoruba values of Omoluabi – honour, integrity, leadership and selflessness. This is evident in his contribution to the progressive administration of Pa Adekunle Ajasin in Ondo State. He eminently served in that administration as the Commissioner for Finance between 1979 and 1980 without any dent.

Also Read

“He was among the pro-democracy advocates who fearlessly dared the late tyrant, General Sani Abacha to protest against the reign of terror and demand the restoration of civil rule in Nigeria, an effort that culminated in the birth of the Fourth Republic on the 29th May 1999.”

Bamidele noted that the establishment of the two schools no doubt pushed forward the frontiers of human development in Ondo State, which, according to him, formed the core of the philosophy and programmes of the defunct Action Group and Unity Party of Nigeria.

The Senate Leader noted that Pa Fasoranti “is an inspiration to the progressives in the South-west and beyond. We believe he will continue to be a source of inspiration to this generation and posterity given his records of stewardship in education and governance.

“As Pa Fasoranti now inches towards his centenary, we pray God Almighty will bless him with a longer life and keep him in perfect frame of mind as a symbol of unity for the entire descendants of Oduduwa.”

Post Views: 8