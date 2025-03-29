Bamidele celebrates Tinubu at 73, says he’s a courageous reformer

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has celebrated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, describing him as a courageous reformer, fearless patriot and an incurable optimist in the glorious future of Nigeria.

In a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Saturday, Bamidele cited diverse landmark achievements that the president had recorded in the 22 months despite the challenging time.

He pointed out how the president had been working his economic team to redirect the economy from the abyss of regression to the path of progression, saying he “has confidently addressed the roots of the country’s rentier system and laid the foundation for an economy that is globally competitive.”

He reflected that though it was tough when the president embarked on the reforms including the removal of fuel and forex subsidies, the reforms had started bearing desired outcomes with food and fuel pump prices gradually crashing.

The statement read in part: “I truly celebrate the 16th President of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as he graciously turns 73 today. He is on the path of charting a path for our country.

“President is no doubt a courageous reformer, fearless patriot and an incurable optimist, who never bothers about reelection, but about the next generation. Since he assumed office 22 months ago, he has focused on implementing key reforms that are now restoring stability to and confidence in the economy.

“In the last 22 months alone, President Tinubu signed the Student Loans Bill that has benefited no fewer than 90,000 students and raised the national minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000. Under his leadership, also, our GDP has recorded significant growth and inflation now down trajectory.

“Statutory transfers to state and local governments have significantly risen, availing them more resources to fund projects and programmes at the sub-national level. The increase has no doubt prevented the country’s descent into a fiscal crisis, possibly another economic meltdown.

“Asiwaju’s courage to undertake strategic infrastructure projects is historic and legendary. This is evident in the construction of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, among others. These projects are indeed economic routes that connect several states together.” Bamidele observed.

Bamidele further commended the president for promoting such programmes as Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Health Sector Renewal Initiative and Renewed Hope Homes purely in the interest of Nigerians across all strata.

Bamidele therefore celebrated the president on the occasion of his 73rd anniversary, praying that God would grant him more courage and grace to successfully lead Nigeria her glorious destiny

