Bam Bam speaks on major role in Omoni Oboli’s film

Reality television star, Oluwabamike Adebuniyan, popularly known as Bam Bam, has opened up on her major role in the new film of Omoni Oboli: “Love In Every Word.”

The former housemate of Big Brother Naija spoke on her major role in the movie in an interview she granted Potpourri.

Bam Bam said: “I am truly elated and grateful to God for the opportunity given to me by Omoni Oboli for taking a chance on me. 

“She has been a blessing. 

“I am really blessed at how Nigerians and the world have received this movie.

“I am grateful, elated, and blessed. 

“Absolutely, I am trusting God that this will be a turning point for me as an actress.

“How I intend to handle the spotlight and the expectations that come with it is to be signed to a management company, a management team that I am liaising with to ensure that my interest is protected at all times. 

“To ensure that I am not being sentimental about the decisions I am making moving forward, having the right management team attached to me is one of the major ways.

“That one character I would love to play is in an action film. 

“I look forward to being in a film that is not a romcom, that is action. 

“I would also love to play the villain in a movie and see how I am able to interpret that role.”

