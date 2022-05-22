Balogun seeks new Rangers contract

Leon Balogun is desperate to extend his stay at Scottish Cup winners, Glasgow Rangers.

The Super Eagles star may have played his last game for the Light Blues after going the distance in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Hearts, with his contract running out on June 30, 2022.

Balogun was a key player in Rangers’ title-winning season but his second season at Ibrox was blighted by injuries, leaving him with twenty nine starts from a possible sixty five in all competitions in 2021-2022.

After recovering from injury, the central defender found himself playing second fiddle to Calvin Bassey and Connor Goldson in central defence.

Balogun’s future at Rangers beyond June is uncertain, as he has not yet been offered a new contract.

In quotes relayed by Daily Record, Balogun stated: “Everyone who watches me around the club knows I’ve fallen in love with this club.

“What I said about getting knocked down and getting back up – that’s something I’ve had in my career.

“I’ve had a lot of downs in my career. That’s why Rangers and me are a good fit.

“Even in the final, I had to go through this and the support was outstanding.

“I would love to stay. I hope they know that and I hope I can announce something soon.”

Balogun made 65 appearances for Rangers in two seasons, more than any other club in his career, and was in action for 4,633 minutes, scoring two goals.