The Caretaker Management Committee of Balogun Market, Lagos Trade Fair Complex has shifted its resumption earlier scheduled for January 4 to January 11 for security reasons.

The Secretary of the Management Committee, Leonard Ogbonnia, said this in a statement on Sunday.

Ogbonnia said it would be risky to reopen the market, earlier closed on December 24 for the Christmas holidays, on the stated date because of the security situation in the market.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the committee, led by Anslem Dunu, was inaugurated to manage the affairs of the multi-billion-Naira market for three months, pending election that would usher in new executives.

Ogbonnia noted that reopening the complex, as earlier scheduled, may endanger the lives and property of members and hence the shift in date.

He said: “Regrettably, I wish to inform us that the security reports reaching the office of the caretaker committee on daily basis is threatening, alarming and unpalatable to the original plans to reopen on January 4, 2021.

“Obviously, non-opening of other neighbouring markets within the trade fair complex until January 11, will equally add to security porosity of our own complex, if opened.

“The committee having weighed all options, merits and demerits, therefore, came to a decision to reopen the market on January 11, to enable it address the lurking dangers.

“We passionately regret all inconveniences this change may cause some individuals and humbly appeal to such individuals to also consider the importance of taking preventive security measures.”

Ogonnia said the committee wished to reassure the market community of its readiness to serve and make the place better for business to thrive.