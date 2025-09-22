Ballon d’Or 2025: Falcons keeper emerges 4th best worldwide

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, on Monday emerged the 4th best woman goalkeeper in the world. at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The Eagle Online is reporting that Ousmane Dembele of Paris St. Germain won the 2025 men’s Ballon d’Or held in France on Monday.

Nnadozie was behind Hannah Hampton, Ann-Kartrin, and Cata Coll.

Only recently, shee just moved to Brighton female team in England from Paris FC of France.

