Tottenham Hotspur beat Austrian Bundesliga side LASK 3-0 in their Europa League Group J tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

LASK topped a group that featured Sporting Lisbon, PSV and Rosenborg in last season’s Europa League but Tottenham, despite making a raft of changes from their 3-3 draw with West Ham, never looked troubled.

Lucas Moura opened the scoring with 18 minutes gone, latching on to Carlos Vinicius’ square pass to slot past Alexander Schlager, and Vinicius could have opened his account for the club just shy of the half-hour mark.

However, as the former Benfica man looked poised to fire home Gareth Bale’s centre, Andres Andrade poked it past his own keeper to double Tottenham’s lead.

The Brazilian would add another assist – this time for Heung-Min Son – via a cushioned header for the South Korean to put gloss on an already polished performance.

Next up for Spurs, a trip to Antwerp while LASK welcome Ludogorets to the Linzer Stadion.