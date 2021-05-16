Rivers Hoopers were routed 83-60 by Patriots of Rwanda in the opening game of Basketball Africa League at the Kigali Arena on Sunday.

Taren Sullivan led the KingsMen with 15 points and 6 rebounds in the defeat.

Rivers Hoopers led at the end of the first quarter 18-17 but Hoopers’ dominance did not take long as Patriot’s Prince Ibeh showed class with some monster dunks, coupled with Brandon Costner’s impressive threes from beyond the arc.

Patriots led 26-16 imeh scored a double-double 11 points 11 rebounds, while Brandon Costner added 20 points helping Patriots Begin BAL with an impressive win.

Despite the defeat, Rivers Hoopers guard Ben Uzoh made history by being the first player to make the first basket of the Basketball Africa League.

Next game for Rivers Hoopers will be against Tunisian side US Monastir on May 20 at 4:30pm Nigerian time.