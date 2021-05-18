Ahead of a crucial second game of the ongoing Basketball Africa League, Rivers Hoopers Head Coach, Ogoh Odaudu, has urged the club’s supporters to put behind the “bad loss” against home side Patriots in the first game played at the Kigali Arena on Sunday.

Odaudu admitted that his side was “really bad” against Patriots and failure to continue the first quarter momentum paved way for Patriots to capitalise on their lapses.

He said: “Sunday’s game was very bad for us.

“We started off very well.

“And unfortunately, we could not keep up the tempo and match the Patriots side.”

Odaudu, who is part of the Nigeria Men’s Basketball Team coaching staff, believes beating an home-side in the first game of a competition was an herculean task.

He said: “It is not easy playing the home team in the very first game of the tournament.”

Setting sights on the next game, Odaudu said the team saw how their next opponent, Monastir, pummelled GNBC on Monday, but he believes all hopes are not lost.

He said: “We are now working towards the game against the Tunisian side.

“We were opportune to go watch them play against GNBC and we saw the blow-out loss.

“We were still able to pick out a few things that we need to work on.

“All hope is not lost.

“We will have to go out there and give a very good fight.”

Up next for the KingsMen is a game against US Monastir of Tunisia on May 20.