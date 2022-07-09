Bakers in Ebonyi State threaten to withdraw services

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, says it will withdraw its services in the state from July 13, 2022 as directed by its national body.

Felix Eze, the Chairman of the AMBCN, disclosed this on Saturday in Abakaliki after a meeting of the association.

He said in the first instance, the action is scheduled to last for two weeks.

Eze said the withdrawal of service was necessitated by alleged Federal Government”s insensitivity to the plight of bakers across the country, which had adversely affected their businesses.

He said: “The prices of bakery materials increase steadily as a bag of flour which hitherto cost N25,000 presently cost more than N27,000.

“We are not embarking on the measure to the detriment of our customers, but to assist them and enhance our businesses.”

The state Chairman urged the Federal Government to urgently address the challenges to ensure that bakers dutifully render their services to the people.

Eze said: “The government should cut relevant taxes and check the ever increasing exchange rate of foreign currencies.

“The producers of bakery products claim that such increment influences the prices of the materials.

“The government should ensure that the producers access foreign currencies at low rates as bakery products are among the cheapest food items the citizens access.”

Felix Chimereze, the State Secretary of the association, said that his colleagues decided to act now after bemoaning the plights for long.

Chimereze said: “Nigerians are aware of the country’s dire economic situation and the added challenges necessitated our action.

“We urge our customers to bear with us as normalcy will return when the issues are addressed.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the South East leadership of the association on July 6, 2022 directed states in the zone to comply with the national body’s directive on the withdrawal of service.