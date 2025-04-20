Bakare to Tinubu: Stop playing God

Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against “playing God,” warning that his administration is steering the nation off course.

Delivering a state of the nation broadcast on Sunday at the church’s auditorium in Ikeja, Lagos, Bakare urged the President to adopt a more humble approach to governance.

“Stop playing God,” Bakare said bluntly, emphasizing that while he disagrees with Tinubu, he does not wish for him to fail.

Also Read:

“The current administration is steering the polity adrift,” he continued. “It is time for this government to embrace humility.”

Bakare clarified that his address was not meant to condemn, but to guide the leadership toward a better path.

Post Views: 1