Bajowa commends Buratai for redeeming Army’s image

A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Major General Olu Bajowa (retd), has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, for redeeming the image of the Nigerian Army and defending the nation’s long tradition of peace.

Bajowa made the statement Wednesday when he visited Buratai in his office at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking further, he said he was highly impressed with the wonderful courtesy extended him by the Nigerian Army.

He stressed that he was extremely happy and proud of the Nigerian Army and its achievement in recent times.

He further commended Buratai for his ongoing efforts of redeeming the good image of the Army through the fight against terrorists and insurgents in the country.

He said: “You are doing extremely very well.”

Bajowa stated that the field training exercises embarked upon by the Nigerian Army, especially in the South East and South South, were timely and very commendable as it was in the national and security interests.

The former Permanent Secretary also said he was proud and happy with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, for his exemplary leadership and support to the military.

Bajowa left the Nigerian Army in the 1980s and went further to serve the nation in different capacities.

He was Permanent Secretary and Director General at different times in the Federal Ministries of Defence, Industry and Science and Technology.

He was also the Coordinator of Movement of Federal Ministries and seat of Government from Lagos to Abuja.

It will be recalled that Bajowa was a prominent member of military leadership that ruled Nigeria between 1975 and 1979.

Bajowa’s life, according to a statement by the Nigerian Army on Thursday, is an eloquent testimony of honesty, integrity, humility comes before honour and he is the only Nigerian to have risen meritoriously to pinnacles of two distinguished careers/professions independently.

He was a Major General in the Nigerian Army and also a Permanent Secretary in the Nigerian Civil Service at different times.

Bajowa was the Chairman, Programmes and Budget Committee of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization between 1995 and 1997.