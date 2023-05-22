Bahrain set to restore full diplomatic representation in Lebanon

Bahrain is set to have an embassy and full diplomatic staff in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib confirmed this Monday.

“I was informed of the Bahraini decision to resume diplomatic representation at the level of Ambassadors with Lebanon,’’ Bou Habib said.

Bou Habib added that his Bahraini counterpart informed him of the decision during the Arab League summit held recently in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

“The atmosphere has become open for more cooperation,” he said.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries recalled their diplomats from Lebanon in October 2021.

The Gulf countries recalled the diplomats after the then-Lebanese Information Minister, George Kordahi, criticised the Saudi Arabia-led coalition’s involvement in the civil war of Yemen.