Bago expresses shock over boat mishap which claims 26 lives

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has expressed shock over a boat mishap that claimed 26 lives in communities between Jebba and Kainji Dam in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The Governor described the incident as terrible and undesirable.

Bago said: “This is quite a shocking and sorrowful situation to the people of the affected communities and I share in their sorrow.

“I pray that Allah will grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi.”

Bago commiserated with the families of the victims and directed the Niger Emergency Management Agency to do the needful to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The governor also prayed that Allah would comfort the families of the deceased and grant quick recovery to those injured.

He, however, reiterated the importance of the use of life jackets when boarding a boat and for people to desist from overcrowding boats.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a boat carrying over 100 persons, including women and children, from adjoining communities to New Gbajibo resettlement heading to old Gbajibo capsized.

The victims, who were said to be from Gbajibo, Ekwa and Yankyade communities, were going for farming activities when the incident occurred between 7:30am and 8am on Sunday.

No fewer than 26 persons, mostly women and children, have been confirmed dead and over 30 people rescued.

Also, a combined rescue operation by marine police and local divers in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency was ongoing.