Bafana names goalkeeper trainer for Nigeria tie

Bafana Bafana has named veteran Alex Heredia as goalkeeper coach ahead of their upcoming African Nations Cup qualifier against Super Eagles on Saturday.

The squad assembled in Johannesburg on Sunday to start preparations for the high-profile clash against the Super Eagles in Nigeria, in what will be Stuart Baxter’s first game in charge in his second stint at the helm.

And joining him on the bench as goalkeeper coach be the experienced Heredia, who has previously worked at Orlando Pirates‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Platinum Stars‚ SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana, most recently at the Cup of Nations tournaments in Mali in 2002 and South Africa in 2013.

Heredia, who is also a CAF‚ Safa and Fifa instructor for goalkeepers, last held a permanent full-time coaching job at SuperSport, but left in February last year.

Meanwhile, Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi has confirmed that Bafana Bafana will jet off for Nigeria on Wednesday.

“The team has assembled in Johannesburg and will only leave for Nigeria on Wednesday,” Chimhavi said.

Baxter will be holding a press conference on Monday, where it is expected that the rest of his technical team and his captain for the clash against Nigeria will be announced.