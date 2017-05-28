Bafana land in South Africa

Bafana Bafana has arrived back in South Africa today, June 12, where they will continue preparations ahead of the team’s upcoming friendly encounter on Tuesday.

The South African national team claimed a 2-0 win over Nigeria on Saturday in the opening encounter of the Africa Cup Of Nations qualifiers, where the team recorded their first ever competitive win over the Super Eagles.

Goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau saw Head Coach Stuart Baxter’s side end the evening victorious on the Nigerian’s home soil, moving up to second place on the group E standings, falling just behind Libya on goal difference.

Head Coach Stuart Baxter secured his first win since being appointed at the helm of the bench and will look to extend Bafana’s unbeaten record when the team hosts Zambia in an international friendly encounter on Tuesday, June 13.

Bafana will face Zambia at the Moruleng Stadium.

Advertisements