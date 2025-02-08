Badenoch and Tories’ plan to exclude immigrants, by Abidemi Adebamiwa

The United Kingdom Government is considering a significant shift in its immigration policy that could force migrants to wait 15 years before they can apply for British citizenship. Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative Party leader, has championed this proposal, and it has sparked a wave of reactions, particularly from immigrant communities. Many see it as a blow to their dreams of becoming British citizens after years of hard work and contributions. The pressing question remains: is this policy fair, or does it simply create more barriers for those already striving to become a part of British society?

Under Badenoch’s plan, the process for gaining permanent residency would be extended from five years to 10 years. After that, migrants would need to wait another five years before applying for citizenship. She argues that this will ensure immigrants are truly committed to the UK and are well-integrated into society. But many critics are concerned that this extended timeline is more about creating obstacles than fostering genuine integration, especially for those who are already working hard to contribute. It’s a classic case of “frontlash” – using policy to reshape the conversation around immigration, pushing for tougher restrictions, even when the real issues aren’t being fully addressed.

What complicates the matter further is Badenoch’s own background. As the daughter of immigrants, her own success story reflects the very idea of integration that many migrants aspire to. Yet, her policies seem to contradict this narrative of upward mobility. Some argue that by supporting these tough measures, Badenoch may be trying to prove her toughness, positioning herself as more willing to take a hard line than others in her party. This is a strategy often seen in politics, where politicians use their identity to redefine debates, shifting focus from fairness to exclusion.

The Conservative Party has strategically placed Badenoch at the centre of this debate, knowing that her personal story could shield them from accusations of racism. By putting someone with immigrant roots at the forefront of such controversial policies, they hope to protect themselves from backlash. However, this tactic leaves many critics in a difficult position, as questioning the policy often feels like attacking Badenoch personally, which only complicates the broader conversation. This is a clear example of how race can be used in politics to shift the focus away from the policy’s fairness, creating an environment where those opposing the policy are painted in a negative light.

Badenoch’s rhetoric around immigration also reveals much about her views. She describes the current system as “too lenient” and “out of control”, suggesting that immigrants are getting an easy ride. Her use of terms like “conveyor belt to citizenship” paints a misleading picture of the immigration process. Critics argue that this rhetoric overlooks the many challenges immigrants face while trying to build a life in the UK, much like past political movements that used similar language to justify punitive measures against marginalised communities.

Badenoch’s claim that the current immigration system is straining public services by granting citizenship too easily only adds fuel to the fire. She believes immigrants should prove they are “net contributors” to the economy, which raises the question: what counts as a net contributor? The most troubling part of her plan, however, is her vague call for a “meaningful connection” to the UK. What does that actually mean? It opens the door for subjective interpretations of who deserves to be considered “British enough” for citizenship, which could lead to unfair exclusions.

This uncertainty risks creating a two-tier system where some immigrants are seen as more worthy than others based on unclear criteria.

The very idea of a “meaningful connection” could make the process even harder for people who are already doing their best to integrate. This echoes a troubling historical pattern where policies were used to exclude certain groups based on vague, often racially charged standards. Badenoch’s plan isn’t just about tightening immigration; it reflects a broader shift in how the UK is beginning to view itself. If passed, these changes could harm community relations, undermine the economy, and damage the UK’s international reputation as a diverse and welcoming nation.

The recent Times editorial adds another layer to the debate, pointing out that Badenoch’s plan may be overlooking key economic realities. The demand for foreign workers, particularly in sectors like healthcare, means that simply reducing migration isn’t a viable option unless underlying economic issues are addressed. The editorial also highlighted that migrants who are contributing to the economy may still face unfair treatment under this plan, especially if they need temporary state support or have minor legal issues. This raises crucial questions about the fairness of policies that fail to account for the complexities of immigration and integration.

At the heart of this debate, the UK is being forced to confront uncomfortable questions: Who truly belongs in the UK, and what does it mean to be British? Does making immigrants wait longer for citizenship help them become better citizens, or does it simply make it harder for them to feel accepted and integrated? The goal should be to create an immigration system that works for everyone, regardless of their background. As this conversation continues, it’s important to remember that real people’s futures are at stake, and the decisions made today will shape the future of the UK.

. Adebamiwa is a geopolitical analyst with advanced degrees in Public Policy and Administration.

