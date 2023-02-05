Badaru appoints Sunusi as new Emir of Dutse

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has approved the appointment of Hameem Sunusi as the new Emir of Dutse.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new Emir succeeded his father, Dr Muhammad Sunusi II who died on Jan. 31 at the age of 79, after 28 years on the throne.

NAN also reports that Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Fanini, presented the letter of appointment to the new emir in Dutse on Sunday, on behalf of the governor.

The governor said that the new emir was chosen after careful consideration of the names recommended by the kingmakers of Dutse Emirate Council.

He urged the new emir to discharge his duties in the best interest of his people, without preference and unite them for the progress of the area.

NAN reports that until his appointment, the new emir, who was born in 1979, held the title of Dan’iyan Dutse.

“On behalf of the Jigawa State Government, His Excellency, Gov. Muhammad Badaru Abubukar has congratulated HRH Alhaji Hameem Nuhu Sanusi on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Dutse,” he said.

Responding, the new emir, who expressed gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy of the position, promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Sunusi, who promised to operate an open door policy, called for the support and cooperation of everyone in the emirate.