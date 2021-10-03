Badagry traditional rulers endorse Tinubu’s candidacy for 2023 presidency

Traditional rulers of Badagry Division of Lagos State have jointly endorsed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Presidential aspirant of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The traditional rulers made the pronouncement at a town hall meeting organised by the South West Agenda (SWAGA’23) on Sunday in Lagos.

Some of the traditional rulers at the event included Oba Dr Momodu Afolabi, the Onijanikin of Ijanikin; Oba Nofiu Dada, Elete of Ete Kingdom; Oba Abideen Adekanbi, Osolu of Osolu Kingdom; Oba Mobadenle Oyekan Onilado of Ilado; Oba Caleb Adeniyi, Olojo of Ojo; Oba Dr N.A Akinyemi, Alabirun of Ikare Kingdom; Oba Dr Taofik Adegboyega, Alahun of Imore Apapa; Oba Gausu Rasak Ovaria of Ibeshe.

Others were Oba Kasumu Kosoko, Elekunpa of Ekunpa Kingdom; Oba Musiliu Adio Yussuf, Onisiwo of Tarkwa Bay; Oba Olayinka Lateef, Alado of Ado Kingdom; Oba Dr. Adesina Asade; Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom; Oba Sherif Adesina Bello Onigbanko of Igbanko Kingdom; Oba Dr Josiah Ilemobade Aina, the Oloto of Oto Kingdom.

It is on record that the SWAGA’23 movement had embarked on tour to other South-west states, with Lagos being the present point of call.

SWAGA’23 visitation and interaction with first-class Obas and Paramount rulers such as the Oni of Ife, Oluwo of Iwo, Alafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan, Alake of Egba Land, and many more have resulted in a unanimous endorsement of Tinubu Presidency.

In a bid to deliver on its mandate, SWAGA’23 weeklong event in Lagos will run through Sunday 3rd October till Thursday, October 7th, 2021.

According to Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, Commissioner, Lagos State Audit Service Commission, who also doubles as Secretary of Lagos SWAGA’23, and member of the National Working Committee (NWC), the SWAGA’23 train will move to Ikorodu and Epe divisions of Lagos on Tuesday 5th, October 2021 and will be hosted to a dinner at the State House in Marina.

The SWAGA’23 team will on Wednesday 6th, October 2021 meet with stakeholders and prominent personalities in the state to chart a way forward while the official inauguration of SWAGA’23 in Lagos will take place on Thursday, 7th October, 2021, at 10 Degrees, Billings Way, Oregun Ikeja at 10am prompt.

“We, therefore, look forward to receiving you all at the official launching of SWAGA’23 on Thursday in Ikeja,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of SWAGA’23, Senator Dayo Adeyeye thanked the Badagry traditional rulers for gracing the event.

“I want to specially thank all our royal fathers for their support so far. We read in the media that traditional rulers in Lagos met and endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Presidency in 2023.

“We all know that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will come to an end in 2023 and it will be fair that the Presidency should be zoned to Southwest.

“It is widely known that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s philanthropic gesture is second to none. He equally fought for Nigeria’s democracy and performed brilliantly as a governor.

“I, therefore, urge all our traditional rulers to key into this project as charity begins at home.

“I want to categorically submit that Tinubu’s case has gone beyond Lagos State affairs as most political parties have endorsed him in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo States,” Adeyeye said.

Ayo Omidiran, SWAGA’23 Chairman of Osun State, presented traditional items used for the royal blessings.

In his magnanimity, Oba Momodu Afolabi Asafa, Onijanikin of Ijanikin, commended both attendees to the event and the SWAGA’23 team.

“I thank everyone of us, especially those who are working tirelessly in order to achieve a greater Nigeria. When an individual walks aright, such a person will arrive his or her destination on time.

“Any group of persons that value the unique roles of traditional rulers towards national development will always succeed.

“I, therefore, commend the SWAGA’23 team for a job well done,” Oba Asafa said.

Other members of the Central Working Committee present included Sen. Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi; Deputy National Chairman, Hon.Monsuru Alao; Lagos State Chairman; Hon.Ifedayo Abegunde, Ondo Chairman; Sen. Anthony Adeniyi, Ekiti State Chairman; Hon. Rotimi Makinde, Hon. Oloruntoba Oke; National Treasurer; Hon.Kola Peregrioin, Hon. Sunday Adepoju, Oyo State Chairman.

Also in attendance were, Hon. Enny Omosule, Hon.Ladi Owolabi, Ekiti State Secretary; Hon. Adewale Adeogun, Ogun State representative; Hon. Morakinyo Aigbede, Hon. Akinniran Isaac, Hon.Gani Omoluka, Hon. Mukaila Musa, Ondo State Secretary; Hon. Niyi Olabiyi, Hon. Bosun Oladele, National Secretary and Honorable Muniru Abiodun Akeem, former member, House of Assembly, Lagos State .

The SWAGA train also visited Badagry to pay homage to the Akran of Badagry, His Royal Majesty De Wheno, Aholo Menu- Toyi I OFR, and other Obas to seek their royal blessings and endorsement for the All Progressives Congress leader.

Reacting to the prayers, the Akran of Badagry spoke through Oba Agano Toniyoni Aholu of Agbamathen.

“We are strongly behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and we pray that God will make our request a dream come through.

Even the blind and deaf in the country can attest to his good deeds.

“We are also optimistic that Nigerians in their large numbers will give him the necessary support, ” the Akran of Badagry said.

The visit was honoured by Oba Oyekan Ilufemiloye, Possi III, Alapa of Apa kingdom; Oba Moses Ayinde Agboke Joye, Onilogbo of Ilobbo Kingdom; Oba Friday Oladele Kosoko Oniworo of Iworo kingdom, Aholu Saheed Adamson, Aholu of Ajido Kingdom; Oba Isreal Adewale Okoya Okikiola, Onibereko of Ibekereko Kingdom; Oba Abraham Ogabi Oyikilu Ajagun of Imeke Kingdom; Oba Olalekan Ogungbe James Okiki, Arolagbade II, Aholu of Kuweme Kingdom.

Other distinguished royal fathers were, Oba Samuel Owolabani; De-Yeti I, Aholu of Ajara Topa kingdom; Oba Agano Toniyoni, Aholu of Agamathen Kingdom; Oba Ebenezer Koshoedo; Thalunno I of Ajara Vetho Kingdom; Oba Samuel Olusegun Wheto, Aholu of Dale-Whedakoh; and Oba Jimoh Fabiyi; De-Sano I, Aholu of Ikoga Kingdom.

Political figures such as Akinsanya Sanni Ajose, Deputy Chairman of APC, Lagos State; Hon. Teliat Onilude, Badagry Local Government Chairman; Hon. Samson Olatunde, Chairman Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) were equally present at Akran’s palace, while Hon. Joseph Gbenu, Chairman Badagry West LCDA gave the vote of thanks.