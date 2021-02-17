Dr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly says Badagry representative in the Assembly stands the chance of becoming the next Speaker.

Obasa made the assertions at the inauguration and handing over of a block of six classrooms to Ajara Comprehensive Senior High School, Ajara-Topa, Badagry by Setonji David, the lawmaker representing Badagry II Constituency.

“This simply means that Badagry representative also stands the chance of becoming the Speaker, if the people can continue to send old and experienced representative to the assembly,” he said.

Obasa, however, urged the people of Badagry to continue to support their sons in the assembly, adding that they were representing them very well.

“The experienced representative you are sending is to your own advantage, and the development of your community.

“It is an old member that can call, even the commissioner or anybody in authority because of his level of experience that can facilitate infrastructure development to his constituency.

“When you re-circle your representative, it is to the advantage of that constituency, one of Badagry representatives, is going for the fourth time now.

“Going to the House of Assembly is like a child growing teeth; it is not easy bringing a new person to replace an old and experienced person.

“I’m not saying this because David is here with us or he has put things in place, but if I tell you as we speak all members we have in LAHA today are people with good conscience, people who are ready to serve.

“If I have my chance as a speaker, if I have the go ahead of the party, I will give nod to all of them coming back to the House again, but I have said the choice is for the party and people,” he said.

The speaker said this was his fifth time in the assembly, adding that being in the assembly for four times gave him the privilege of becoming the speaker of the assembly.

On the inauguration of the six classrooms, Obassa commended the lawmaker for using his money to construct the structures.

“We have come to commission this beautiful structure, a block of six classrooms, done by the lawmaker from his pocket.

“This shows that David knows the importance of education. I think it is a collective responsibility of everybody to develop education in our society.

“I urge everyone to let us support the government, our governor and our representatives in ensuring that all the infrastructure we have at the local government are well protected.

“We should play our roles in sustaining them,” he said.

Also, Babatunde Hunpe, representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, commended the lawmaker for erecting the classrooms.

“This is what we expect from our representatives, either you are elected or appointed, because you are representing the people.

“Our representatives should be our mouthpieces, they should bring something back home for the people.

“This is a challenge to all of us, we emulate him and compliment what has done,” he said.

In his remarks, David said that during his touring of all primary and secondary schools in the constituency in September 2018, he observed inadequacies in the basic amenities of the schools.

“I also noticed during my visit to the schools that many of the schools did not have enough classrooms.

“The case of Ajara Comprehensive Senior High School was considered the worst, hence I offered to build this six classrooms block which we are commissioning today.

“It is another eloquent testimony of our well-known tradition of legacy projects and a realisation of my commitment to give back to the society.

“I am very happy to report that since my election as a lawmaker, I have embarked upon various projects such as construction of roads, drilling of borehole, provision of free GCE for indigent students,” he said.

Commenting, Oba Thomas Okoya, the Onibereko of Ibereko, lauded the efforts of the lawmaker in reducing the stress the students were passing through by building the classrooms for them.

The traditional ruler urged him to continue the good work, advising other representatives to emulate him.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the lawmaker had on Nov. 22, 2018, embarked on the construction of a block of six classrooms at Ajara Comprehensive Senior High School in Badagry.