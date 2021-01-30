Badagry Prime newspaper in Lagos State is planning a town hall meeting where it expects readers to assess its performance in its 15 years of community journalism.

The Publisher, Felix Godonu, made the disclosure in a press release on Saturday in Badagry, Lagos State.

According to the publisher, the event will take place in April, with the theme: “Have We Served You Well?”

Godonu said activities line up for the 15th anniversary celebration include awards to honour business owners and other organisations that have taken Badagry as their home.

He said: “Awards will also be given to best performed political office holders in Badagry Division.

“Badagry Business Awards 2021 is to celebrate the growth, achievements of innovative organisations that are proud to call Badagry their home.

“It is to shine light on the success and excellence of Badagry business community.”

Godonu said Babatunde Hunpe, Member, House of Representatives, would be the Chairman of the occasion, while the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, would be the guest of honour.

He added: “The Royal Father of the Day is His Royal Majesty, Oba Olalekan James, the Aholu Henwa of Kweme Kingdom.”

NAN reports that unveiling of the anniversary logo will be on February 1, while nomination for the awards will open same day and close on February 20.