The Lagos State Public Works Corporation has urged Lagos residents to be patient as it doubles efforts to fix potholes and ensure roads remain motorable as the last quarter of the year approaches.

The General Manager of the Corporation, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, disclosed this on Friday during a chat with news correspondents on the activities of the Corporation since mid-June 2019.

He said LSPWC is fully aware of the situation of roads in the State and efforts are in top gear to alleviate the discomfort commuters encounter on some of the bad roads, emphasising that the Corporation is determined to rehabilitate all damaged roads in furtherance of the Executive Order of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Daramola recalled some of the roads where repair work has been carried out to include Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja; Ikorodu Road, Ojota Interchange opposite LAMATA office; Ikotun-Ijegun Road; Dormalong link (Jibowu-Moshalashi); Oba Ogunusi Road (Grammar School Section); Ikeja under bridge (both sides); Ogudu Road; Eric Moore, Abebe Junction; and Oduduwa Road, Apapa.

Others are Oguntolu/George Street, Shomolu; Iddo inward Idumota; Alapere Road junction inward Lagos Ibadan Old Toll Gate; Billingsway, Oregun; Opebi/Allen/Toyin Street, Ikeja; Herbert Macaulay Road, Lagos Mainland; Ikotun-Igando Road; Ilupeju Avenue by Ilupeju Secondary school; Alfred Rewane Road; Point Road, Apapa; Apapa Road; Iju Road; Maryland Independence Tunnel; the whole stretch of Apogbon under-bridge and Ilupeju bypass amongst other areas.

He explained that palliatives with boulders and crushed stones were done at Oke-Afa, Isolo, Ejigbo, Ikotun-Ijegun axis, Oba Sekumade and Bayeku Road at Ikorodu, Ahmadu Bello Way and other similar strategic roads, adding that the Corporation also graded Ikorodu Road and Mile 12 inward Ketu on Tuesday to reduce travel time and ameliorate the trouble commuters experience on the axis pending a permanent solution.

While noting that challenging road situations ranging from potholes, isolated potholes, craters and failed portions of roads across all the Local Governments preceded his assumption of office, he revealed that a lot of resources to repair non-functional equipment and plants have been invested by the present administration.

Daramola assured residents that the State government is working hard to ensure that pot-holes on major roads are drastically reduced or totally eliminated, and in cases where they occur, the response rate by the Agency would be faster, stressing that some of the roads have outlived their life span.

According to him: “The lack of free flow of stormwater to the catchment areas has been a major challenge, but the Corporation is working hand in hand with the Office of Drainage Services to ensure blocked drainages are de-silted so that repair work carried out on roads with drainage problems can last longer.”

Daramola, however, maintained that in spite of the rains which is affecting the ongoing road repair works, the Corporation will always take advantage of good weather in the interim, assuring residents of speedy works when the rain subsides.

The General Manager also acknowledged that the number of bad roads in Lagos is high and must be done in phases according to the level of importance, emphasising that the Corporation has a strong mandate to get rid of potholes in the city within the shortest possible time.

—