The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre on Friday attributed the decline in media freedom to bad governance.

According to it, this stifles ability of the media to freely expose corruption and injustice in the country.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Awwal Musa Rafafsanjani, said this during a one-day workshop on: “The Protection of Civilian And Civilian Harm Mitigation In Armed Conflict,” which held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Rafsanjani said the freedom of expression was gradually going down compared to previous assessments and this had been largely due to intimidation and harassment in the country.

He said: “This has led to a global drop in rating of the Freedom of Media in our country.

“Many journalists are not able to freely carry out their constitutional and professional duties because they have been attacked for exposing wrong doing in the society.

“Without effective media contribution toward deepening democracy by exposing corruption, human rights abuses, injustice, impunity and bad governance, there is no way we can actually succeed in democratising Nigeria.”

The Director said the media was specifically empowered to expose wrongdoings in the country according to our Constitution, which gave it the legal foundation to do that.

He added: “However, the media do not have basic legal protection, so the danger, risk and lack of appreciation is much, yet the media still carries out its duties for the country to survive.

“Therefore, as a legislative advocacy organisation, we are doing everything possible to ensure that we have a rejigged media profession.

“We want to carry out a framework that will protect and cover journalists to carry out their constitutional and professional works so that they are protected against powerful Nigerians.”

Rafsanjani said it was important to provide a framework that would help journalists exercise their fundamental and constitutional rights without fear of intimidation.

He said these rights would enable them expose deviousness, corruption and bad governance.

He said the nature of the media had changed rapidly due to technology and global information, which had rapidly transformed information and communication activities.

He said it was also high time policy makers provided legal framework on civilian protection in relation to insurgency.