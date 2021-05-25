Corporate organisations have been enjoined to entrench background check as a policy in order to forestall fraudulent and criminal activities by employees.

This is as result of the crucial role of background check in verifying claims of prospective employees during the recruitment process.

These are the views of experts at a recent webinar organized by Nigeria’s foremost background check company, Background Check International, BCI.

The experts believe that the issue of background check and due diligence are basic imperatives for corporate organizations to focus on in view of their overall importance to corporate governance.

The webinar, which was entitled: “The Impact of Background Check on Businesses, Now and in the Future,” x-rayed the impact of background check on the overall growth of corporate organizations.

The webinar had global expert, Barry Nixon; founder and Chief Operating Officer of Pre-employment Directory, USA, Yemi Faseun; Head, Human Resource, Globacom, Mary Ikoku; Editor-in-Chief, Working Moms Africa Magazine; and Kunbi Adeoti, Divisional Director, Leadway Assurance Company Limited.

Speakers at the webinar urged corporate organisations to conduct due diligence before employing staff.

According to them, data has been a major challenge in conducting due diligence as this impedes the due diligence process.

When there is data on criminal records on people, the process of background check is facilitated properly.

It is also important for organizations to focus on the claims and educational verification of prospective employees.

In her submission, Adeoti stated that due diligence impacts the organisation and it should form a crucial part of the employment process to identify bad behaviour and fraudulent acts.

If due diligence is not done, she said, certain behavioural patterns may impede organisational growth.

She added that it is also important for organisations to be conscious about due diligence.

While making his contributions, Faseun stated that if due diligence is not conducted, risks are passed from one organisation to the other.

He added that there should be tracking of employees before they engage in fraudulent acts.

The issue of culture also dominated discussions at the webinar.

Experts enjoined corporate organisations to develop a corporative culture that has due diligence and verification as important elements.

White stated that every organisation should start a culture of verification.

According to him, culture is the exact way of doing things in an organization.

The Chief Executive Officer of Background Check International, Kola Olugbodi, bemoaned the situation where organisations are not conscious about background checks.

Olugbodi asserted that an organisation needs to make background check a corporate culture.

In reinforcing the issue of culture, Mary Ikoku, Publisher Working Moms Magazine, stated that hiring staff needs the same indices applied during traditional marriage to prevent fraudulent claims.

The corruption in the system, according to Ikoku, hinders information gathering during background checks.

She stated that organisations should translate their core values into reality and employ the right candidates.

The panelists jointly agreed that there should be a strong focus on culture.

The culture norms of the individual must align with the ethos of the organisation.

They urged organisations to promote messages on culture on a consistent basis.