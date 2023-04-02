Background Check International holds webinar on pre-marital background check

There is the basic imperative to engender mass sensitization and awareness on the overall importance of pre-marital background check.

To adopt a massive approach to promote its essence, Nigeria’s foremost background check company, Background Check International Ltd (BCI) is set to hold a webinar in order to promote the role of background check in premarital relationships.

The webinar, which is part of BCI’s 18th anniversary, is aimed at deepening the knowledge of the target audience about the critical role of background check in relationships.

The Chief Executive Officer, Background Check International, BCI, Kola Olugbodi said the webinar is aimed at debunking the ‘love is blind’ myth. Many marriages, according to him fail because they are built on false and dubious claims from either or both partners and this could be avoided if the partners had verifiable knowledge of each other before they got into the marriage.

Olugbodi believes youths need proper guidance and adequate information at their disposal before venturing into the marriage institution.

The webinar holds on Wednesday, April 5 2023 and the panelists are Chief Adewale Adeniji (ACIS, ACTI, FCIArb); General Partner, Adewale Adeniji LP barrister, arbitrator, tax advisor, chartered secretary, and corporate governance expert, Bunmi Lawson, Pioneer MD/CEO EDFIN MFB Ltd. and Peniela Akintunjoye, a lawyer and relationship coach.

The CEO of BCI, Kola Olugbodi is expected to provide insights on salient issues on pre-marital background check during the webinar.

Oluwakemisola Olaogun, a due diligence expert is expected to moderate the webinar.