Baby’s mysterious disappearance: Police in Ekiti arrest four, begin investigation

The Ekiti State Police Command has detained for questioning four suspects over alleged mysterious disappearance of a day-old baby at the Okeyimi Health Centre in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti.

The command’s spokesman, SP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, said that the baby, born at about 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night, was reportedly stolen by unknown persons.

Abutu said that some medical personnel in the ward, security guards and other suspects were assisting the police in its investigation.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, had directed the State CID to conduct a thorough investigation, and ensure the recovery of the baby.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria that a nurse in the ward discovered the baby missing this morning when she went to take care of the mother and infant.

NAN reports that efforts to speak with management of the hospital was unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.

