A Senior Magistrates’ Court in Port Harcourt again adjourned until May 31, for judgment in a case of alleged theft of a day-old baby girl.

Magistrate Helen Hardy, adjourned the matter on Friday.

NAN reports that Friday’s adjournment brings to two the number of adjournments of judgment in the matter.

The police charged Tina Tekebe, 50, the alleged buyer; George Brown, a pastor, alleged to be the middleman; and Ngozi Egbuiwe, a nurse (now late) with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The one-day old baby Miracle Sunday, was alleged to have been sold to Tekebe for N150, 000 after her mother was delivered by late Egbuiwe.

The Pastor was alleged to have arranged for Grace Sunday to be delivered of her baby and sold to Tekebe.

The alleged offence was committed in December 2011, at Rumuolumeni community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.