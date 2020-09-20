The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said its ambulance team at Eti-Osa has delivered Blessing Emmanuel, a 35-year-old woman, of a male baby.

Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the DG/CEO LASEMA, revealed this to newsmen on Saturday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the baby was delivered at about 4:30pm under the Ajah Bridge.

He said: The lady, who has no home nor family in Lagos, is from Cross River State.

“Mother and baby are fine and have been taken to Island Maternity where they will get expert care.”