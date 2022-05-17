Baby mama of Funke Akindele’s husband mocks their public show of affection

Mella, the baby mama of JJC Skillz, the husband of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has mocked the couple following the public display of affection at the African Magic Viewers Choice Award over the weekend.

Recall that for some months, there have been speculations that Funke Akindele’s marriage to JJC Skillz is on the verge of collapse as the couple were having serious issues.

First, there were reports that Funke Akindele fought dirty with her husband for allegedly having a side chick and mismanagement of funds from their joint account.

Secondly, Mella called out JJC Skillz for assaulting their son Benito and dragged Funke Akindele for supporting her husband’s ill-treatment of her son.

Mella also confirmed the online speculations that everything was not alright in the marriage of Funke Akindele.

Meanwhile, amidst the speculations, JJC Skillz took to Instagram to debunk the rumours of having issues with his wife as he showered love on her and assured her he will soon be back in Nigeria.

The couple sparked more speculations online when they attended the AMVCA nominees and Gala night in different cars and snubbed each other at the event.

However, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz attended the AMVCA award night together.

Reacting to this, Mella in a post shared on her Instagram story, criticized Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz for the public display of affection which she described as fake and shameful.

She wrote: “Fake, fake, fake, #shameful.”