Babcock Staff, one other die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Two persons, including a staff of Babcock University, have been confirmed dead and others injured in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

The Divisional Police Officer of Sagamu Division under the Ogun State Police Command said the accident occurred at about 7:15am.

According to the police, the accident, before Danco Filling Station along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, involved a Toyota Sienna bus with registration number: EPE 430 HT, driven by Adewale Yusuf, and a stationary luxury bus with registration number: KTU 835 XY, owned by Young Shall Grow Transport Company and driven by Chukwudi Ilo of Anambra State.

Also Read:

Investigations revealed that the luxury bus had stopped in traffic behind other vehicles due to a minor accident ahead when the Toyota Sienna, coming at high speed, lost control and crashed into its rear.

As a result, five passengers in the Sienna bus sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Live Well Hospital, Sagamu; two male passengers, identified as Charles Izuchukwu, a staff member of Babcock University, and another unidentified male occupant, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

According to the police report, the remains of the deceased were deposited at Last Home Green Mortuary, Sagamu, while the driver of the Sienna bus and two other injured passengers are receiving medical attention.

The Motor Traffic Department of the Sagamu Divisional Police Headquarters promptly raced to the scene, documented the incident, and cleared the wreckage to restore normal traffic flow.

Both vehicles have been towed to the MTD Office, Sagamu for further investigation and inspection by the Vehicle Inspection Officers.

Post Views: 2