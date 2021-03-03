The Management of private-owned Babcock University has condemned the bullying of a 100-level student of the university by his colleague.

The PUNCH had reported that the scuffle started when the bullied student, who happened to share the same room with the other student, wore the other’s flip-flop without the latter’s permission.

In a viral video, one of the students was seen lifting the other up and crashing his back on the edge of a wooden bed frame like American professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan, did to his opponents.

The seemingly powerful student was also seen pounding the newbie who was defenceless and helpless as series of blows landed on his face.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Purported Student Scuffle In Hostel’, the school management said the conduct was “abominable and most unacceptable”.

The statement signed by the school’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Dr Joshua Suleiman, read, “The Attention of Babcock University Administration has been dawn to a recent video clip on social media showing a scuffle between two 100-level students of the institution.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the fight resulted from lack of restraint by a student who alleged his roommate of using his pair of slippers without his permission/consent.

“With our zero tolerance for bullying, and physical violence of any form, the university administration finds this conduct abominable and most unacceptable and is, therefore, taking appropriate steps to address it accordingly.

“The university also condemns the conduct of the students who, rather than separating the two students fighting, and or reporting same to the authorities immediately, instead concentrated on video-recording the incident.

“As an institution of conscientiousness, Babcock University will continue to create a safe, as well as upholds its values of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence among our students. We are committed to pursuing our goal to nurture God-fearing leaders for Nigeria and beyond.”

Meanwhile, social media users have expressed shock over the atmosphere of bullying and intimidation that exists among private university students. Many were also surprised that the brawl occurred at Babcock University, a private Christian university located in the South-West region of Nigeria and owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.