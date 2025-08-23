Babanla attacks, wake-up call for improved security structure across South West – SSSG

The Southwest Security Stakeholders Group has condemned the recent killings by bandits in the Babanla area of Kwara State, which has forced thousands of residents to flee the town.

The group said the acts of violence that led to the death of some security personnel were tragic, and threaten the peace, security, and well-being of the community and the nation at large.

It called for improved security architecture across the Southwest region to ensure that such acts of violence are prevented in future.

It also demanded collaborative action among all security agencies and other security stakeholders that would lead to the sacking of all bandits and illegal occupants from forests and border towns across the region.

The group comprises of the Oodua People’s Congress, Agbekoya Society, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Professional Hunters, Vigilante Jahun, Agbekoya Peace Movement, Agbekoya Solidarity Movement, COMSAIC, Isokan Ile Oodua, Egbe Obinrin Oodua Agbaye, and Omo Oduduwa United, among others.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Adewole Ireti, SSSG extended its condolences to the families of the victims of the killings, and called for urgent intervention from government and security agencies to forestall a recurrence and a possible spread to other parts of the region.

“All stakeholders, including government authorities, security agencies, community leaders, and citizens, must unite in the fight against such heinous crimes,” the group said.

It urged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intensify efforts in protecting lives and property in the affected areas and across the country.

The SSSG noted that the killings have again brought to the fore the critical importance of gathering intelligence and devising proactive measures to anticipate and stop such attacks before they are executed.

Also Read

It disclosed that through the network of all its groups, it had intelligence reports indicating that the region could still witness more attacks from marauders and bandits lurking in its forests and borders.

The group stressed the need for vigilance, community cooperation, and proactive measures to safeguard lives and property across the region.

“We also call on all residents and members of the public to be security conscious by reporting suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities promptly.

“Community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement agencies are critical in preventing further loss of lives and ensuring lasting peace,” it added.

Post Views: 13