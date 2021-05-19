The Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and a prominent Emir in the North to pray against failing health.

So also did the man of God in newly-released prophesies ask Nigerians to pray against helicopter crash.

In the prophesies released by his Media Office on Tuesday, Prophet Ayodele said: “Let us pray against helicopter crash in Nigeria.

“Ibrahim Babaginda, a prominent Oba, an Emir in the North, should pray for their health not to fail.

“I see death lurking around them as a result of failed health condition.”

“More confusion will still engulf Buhari’s government.

“This is what the Lord showed me.”