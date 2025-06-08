Babangida commiserates with Niger over Mokwa flood disaster 

Former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, has commiserated with the people of Mokwa and the entire Niger State over the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Muhammed Bago, Bologi Ibrahim, issued in Minna, the Niger State capital.

According to the statement, Babangida spoke when he received a state government delegation, led by the Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, on a Sallah Homage at his residence in Minna.

He described the Mokwa incident as unfortunate, adding that it was ordained by Allah.

He enjoined the residents of the state to continue to pray for the souls of the deceased.

Also Read

Babangida commended the state governor for his developmental strides and called for sustenance.

Meanwhile, Garba, who led the delegation, said that the visit was to seek Babangida’s blessings and fatherly advice.

He appreciated the former Military President for his concern and for his fatherly role at all times.

He said the people of Niger State and Nigeria in general were appreciative of his diligent service to the country.

Post Views: 5