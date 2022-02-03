Baba Wande mourns veteran actor Tafa Oloyede

Veteran Yoruba Actor, Alhaji Kareem Adepoju, popularly known as Baba Wande, has described the death of a fellow Yoruba Actor, John Adewumi, also known as Tafa Oloyede, as very painful.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oloyede died on Tuesday at his residence in Arowomole, Kajola area of Osogbo.

Oloyede had featured in several movies, including Akanji Oniposi, Jaiyesimi, Ayanmo, Orogun and Ekuro Oloja.

The late veteran actor came into limelight in the entertainment industry in 1974 under the tutelage of the late theatre icon, Oyin Adejobi.

Adepoju, while speaking with NAN on Wednesday in Osogbo, said that he spoke with the deceased on Tuesday morning before his death.

“I spoke with him on Tuesday morning, but I was surprised when I was later told that he died in the evening of the same day,” he said.

Adepoju, who noted that the late veteran was his junior in age and in the acting profession, said they were still close and work together as colleagues.

According to him, Oloyede’s death is a big loss to the theatre family and he will be greatly missed.