The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution has advised that popular Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, should be charged with child molestation.



A statement signed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), on Tuesday said a prima-facie case had been established against the embattled actor.



Onigbanjo said: “After due consideration of the facts in the case file, the DPP issued legal advice on the 4th of May, 2021, to the effect that a prima-facie case has been disclosed against Mr Olanrewaju James, and recommended he be charged under the following provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015:



“Section 135, Indecent treatment of a child- punishable by seven years imprisonment, Section 137 – Defilement of a child, punishable with life imprisonment.



“Section 261- Sexual assault by penetration punishable by life imprisonment; Section 262: Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration punishable by 14 years’ imprisonment and Section 263 – Sexual Assault punishable by three years’ imprisonment.”



The AG said the state would ensure that James’ rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution would be upheld.



Onigbanjo said he Lagos State Ministry of Justice would not relent in efforts to ensure sexual abuse of any resident of Lagos would be punished.



He said: “It is instructive to note that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has been consistent in its efforts in protecting the vulnerable in our society.



“Since the establishment of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team in 2014, it has till date prosecuted over 800 cases of sexual and domestic offences.



“The attorney-general hereby assures Lagosians and indeed Nigerians that in accordance with the DPP’s advice, charges would be filed accordingly.”



NAN reports that the Nigeria Police Force arrested Baba Ijesha for alleged sexual abuse of a minor.



On April 30, the police forwarded the case file to the DPP for legal advice.