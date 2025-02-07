Baba Ijebu mourns as Ogun top monarch, Oba Idowu-Basibo, joins ancestors

Renowned philanthropist and trail-blazing investor, Chief Adebutu Kessington, better known as Baba Ijebu has expressed sadness and extended heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the people of Iperu-Remo, and the entire Remo Kingdom following the death of the revered Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu-Basibo.

The message by Baba Ijebu was contained in a condolence letter personally signed by the consummate entrepreneur on Friday.

In the statement, Chief Adebutu said the sudden passing of the monarch, whom he said is young enough for him to father, is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

He said, “The news came jolting yesterday (the 6th of February 2025) of transition to his Ancestors of His Royal Highness,Oba Idowu Adeleke Basibo – The Alaperu of Iperu-Akesan-Land.

“What a stark reality of our evanescent world where we are all subject to the law of mutability. More so, one has to pay condolences on someone young enough for one to father.

“It is therefore in solemnity that I commiserate with the Basibo family, the Iperu-Akesan-Land in Council, the Ruling Houses, Sons and Daughters of Iperu-Akesan-Land on the transition of our Royal Father- Hrh Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo, who by all standards did his level best to promote the cause of Iperu-Akesan-Land and her indigenes home and across the land.”

Baba Ijebu added: “While we mourn Kabiyesi’s passing, let us give thanks to God for the gift of his life, which was a testament to strength of character, compassion, gait, and tireless service to Fatherland.

“As we submit the soul of Hrh Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo to his Creator, I pray that God receives him with open arms, delivering him from all evil and grant him eternal rest in His Bosom in Jesus NAME. Amen.”

Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo, born on March 13, 1957, was the “21st” Alaperu of Iperu and the “5th” Prince from the “Odoru” Ruling House to ascend the throne of Akesan-Odoru.

He ascended the throne of his forefathers on March 30, 2002.

