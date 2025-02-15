Baba Ijebu condoles with family over Adebanjo’s death

Eminent businessman and elder statesman, Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, popularly known as Baba Ijebu, has condoled with the family of late Chief Ayo Adebanjo, over the passing of the Afenifere leader.



Dr. Adebutu’s condolence message was contained in a letter he sent to the Adebanjo family, which was obtained on Saturday.

The letter, seen by The Eagle Online, reads: “Dear Family of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, I was deeply saddened by the news of Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s passing, which occurred on the morning of Friday, February 14, 2025.



“His transition is a tremendous loss, and I can only imagine the pain and grief you must be feeling.



“Indubitably, Pa Adebanjo was a foremost nationalist, elderstatesman, legal luminary, titan, a dogged fighter for the cause of the masses, and his unwavering commitment to Awo’s principles is truly admirable.

Also Read:

“He embodied candour, resilience, and steadfastness, inspiring countless individuals with his remarkable life and legacy.



“As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life, which was a testament to his strength of character, forthrightness, and tireless service to Nigeria.



“I pray that God receives him with open arms, delivering him from all evil and granting him eternal rest in His bosom.



“Please accept my heartfelt condolences.



“May God comfort and strengthen you during this difficult time.”

Post Views: 5