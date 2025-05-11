Baba Fasoranti at 99: My tribute, by Bola Tinubu

Today, I rejoice with the family, political associates, and friends of our dear father, leader and patriarch, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, in celebrating his remarkable journey of 99 years on earth.

Baba has enjoyed extraordinary grace from God in attaining this age. Even when he appears frail due to old age, his mind remains active and sharp.

He is undoubtedly one of the rare Nigerians who gave all to public service and served unblemished at every opportunity.

Baba’s career as a teacher, principal, and educationist reflects his commitment to public service and community development. After retirement, he established Omolere Nursery School and Akure High School. Both schools still stand today as monuments to his outstanding legacy as a school administrator.

His political odyssey is deeply rooted in Yoruba ideals of honour, integrity, and progressivism. As a committed political activist of his era, he joined Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Action Group. He later became one of the prime movers of the Unity Party of Nigeria led by Chief Awolowo. Throughout the sage’s life, Baba Fasoranti remained one of his trusted allies.

He served with honour as Commissioner of Finance in the government of our venerable leader, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, between 1979 and 1983 in Ondo State. Baba Fasoranti’s distinguished tenure of sound fiscal management of the state’s finances ensured the remarkable achievements recorded by the Ajasin administration and faithful implementation of the UPN cardinal programmes—free education, free healthcare, rural development, and sustainable employment.

In Nigeria’s darkest hours of military dictatorship and tyranny unleashed by Late General Sani Abacha, Baba Fasoranti and his comrades at Afenifere and NADECO stood firm and unbowed. Baba and his colleagues’ resilience inspired and strengthened us, the younger ones.

In times of personal loss and tragedy, Baba found strength in his Christian faith and has been a constant guide to all who continue to draw inspiration from his strength of character.

Baba Fasoranti has been dependable, graceful, and a model of exemplary leadership in my decades of knowing him and in our close personal interactions.

When I decided to run for the presidency of Nigeria three years ago, I visited Baba Fasoranti at his residence in Akure. I remain deeply grateful for his blessings, unflinching support and his belief in my vision for our country.

I am happy he is alive to see the work we are doing to revamp our economy and set Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic growth and development.

As we reflect on Baba Fasoranti’s life of service at age 99 and commitment to the public good today, may we find the courage to do the right things to better our people and the country. May his life inspire us to pursue public good with courage and conviction.

Happy birthday to our dear leader and father. May our communities never lack wise elders such as Baba Fasoranti.

. Asiwaju Tinubu os the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

