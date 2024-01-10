Baba Adinni of Lagos dies at 101, Tinubu mourns

The Baba Adinni of Lagos and Chairman of the Executive Council of Lagos Central Mosque, Sheikh Abdul-Hafeez Aṣhamu Abou, is dead.

The Baba Adinni, who holds the Order of the Federal Republic award, according to information, died on Tuesday.

Mourning him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he received the news of the death of Abou with a heavy heart.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale: “President Tinubu condoles with Baba’s family, the Muslim community in Lagos, as well as the Lagos State Government over this very sad loss.

“The President celebrates the inspiring legacy of service, duty, and sacrifice of Baba, who passed away at 100 years old, noting his extraordinary contributions to the Muslim Ummah, Lagos State, and beyond.”

Ngelale quoted President Tinubu as having said: “Baba dedicated his life to the service of the people.

“He lived a full life guided by the highest and noblest moral codes.

“He was a fine example for all of us.

“He will be sorely missed.

“We should take solace in Baba’s legacy and uphold his values of honesty, dignity, and sacrifice.”

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah grants Sheikh Abou the highest station in Al-Jannah Firdaus.