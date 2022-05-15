Azman Airline Disowns Jamil Abubakar who justified Deborah’s murder

Azman Airline has disowned Captain Jamil Abubakar, the son-in-law of Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote and son of former Insepector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, who rose in defence of the killing of blasphemers.

The airline in a statement, said Abubakar was no longer an employee of the organization. It said the pilot’s last flight with the airline was on December 22, 2019.

The statement said, “Capt Jamil Abubakar is no longer a pilot @AzmanAir; his last flight with us was 22nd Dec 2019.

“We refuse to take responsibility for a comment or view of a former staff.

“The General Public should kindly take note.”

Abubakar spoke on a day a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto Deborah Samuel, was killed.

Samuel was killed by fellow students over allegation of blasphemy.

Abubakar, a pilot and President of JMD Foundation, made his position known in a tweet on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “In Islam, we respect the Injil, Taura, Zabur, we were never taught to disrespect any of the books, or any of the prophets From Adam to Muhammad SAW and the Quran.

“The punishment for blasphemy is death! in most religions including Christianity. Respect people’s religion. It’s simple!”