

Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, President and Chief Executive Officer of Azman Air Services Limited and Azman Oil and Gas Limited, is to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, the Obi of Obinugwu, and Chairman Igbo Traditional Rulers Forum.

This was disclosed in a letter by Chief Jonathan Offordumeme, Secretary to the monarch. According to the letter, Sarina will be conferred with the title on January 11, 2020, at the Eze’s Palace in Obinugwu, situated in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“I am pleased to inform you that HRM, Eze (Dr) Cletus Ikechukwu Ilomuanya CON, Obi of Obinugwu, and Chairman Igbo Traditional Rulers Forum and Obi-in-Council, has resolved to confer on you, a befitting chieftaincy title in Igbo land,” the letter read.

The Azman Group Chairman, according to the monarch, is being honoured with a chieftaincy title for his sterling leadership qualities and outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

The Kano-born businessman has played a key role in the country’s business sector for over 35 years, with Azman commencing operations in 1975 as part of renowned transporter, Sani Brothers Group, who was one of the major transporters of Total Nigeria Plc in the northern part of Nigeria.

Sarina decided to expand his company’s business interest by venturing into the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. As a result of the ambitious expansion plan, Azman Oil, as of today, has more than 50 filling stations nationwide and about 200 trucks in its fleet to transport petroleum products across the country.

Following the successful operation of the petroleum company, Sarina expanded his business portfolio into the highly-competitive aviation sector by establishing Azman Air in 2010. The airline began commercial operations in 2014 with its first commercial flight from the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on May 15, 2014.

The airline currently operates return flights from Lagos to Abuja, Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, Yola, Gombe, Maiduguri and Port Harcourt. Within eight years, the company has also operated international routes and is regarded as one of the leading airlines in the country.

