Azeez reaches 100 beach soccer goals mark as Nigeria qualify for 2019 World Cup

Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles player, Abu Azeez, on Wednesday reached the 100 beach soccer goals mark as his team qualified for the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.

The team defeated hosts Egypt 7-6 in the semi-finals of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (Beach Soccer AFCON) in Sharm El Sheikh.

They thus became the first team to book their place at the world tourney.

Azeez’s first goal in the game was his 100th in this version of football, and he went on to score three more to take his match tally to four and game tally to 103.

Thereafter, Azeez on his twitter handle @iamzeezaga thanked Nigerians for their support.

He stated: “Thank you Nigerians for the support. It is a double celebration for me, qualifying for the World Cup next year in Paraguay and reaching my 100 beach soccer goals.

“Such a great feat and thanks to my coaches and team mates.”