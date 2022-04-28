Ayu to Atiku: You’re my friend, but I won’t work for you to get PDP presidential ticket

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyiochia Ayu, on Thursday in Abuja told a former Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the party for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, that he will not work for him to emerge the party’s candidate.

Ayu said this when Abubakar came to the party’s National Secretariat to meet with National Working Committee members.

He said: “Let me start by acknowledging that you and I have been friends for over 30 years.

“As it was indicated, we were key players in the Social Democratic Party.

“We’ve been working politically together.

“You are a presidential aspirant today.

“I want people to know that you are still my friend.

“I can’t deny you.

“I never deny my friends, including those who are at the other disastrous party.

“I’m saying this that those who say oh, because of my personal relationship with you, as chairman, I will work for you.

“Mr. Vice President, I will not work for you as an aspirant.

“I will work for all the 17 aspirants.

“It is left for you to convince the delegates of our party that you are the best.

“You have to market yourself.

“You have to work hard.

“This NWC, for now, will remain an umpire.

“We are not going to take sides with any particular aspirant, but we love you all.”