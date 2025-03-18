Ayodele to Tinubu: Hardship will truncate your second term

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu to fix the hardship being experienced in the country because it will truncate his second term ambition and mess up the country.

The prophet made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Ayodele said with the current hardship, 2027 politics will not be business as usual for the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, because there is a terrible situation at hand.

He said Nigerians are in pain because things are not in order in the country, adding that the only way President Tinubu can get it right is by crashing prices.

He said: “The only way President Tinubu can get it right is by crashing prices, there is so much hardship and I don’t know why people are not telling the president the truth.

“If President Tinubu doesn’t address it now, this hardship will truncate his second term and mess up Nigeria.

“I had said that the votes for Tinubu will amount to hardship and I am saying if it is not eradicated, 2027 will not be the same thing.

“The situation we have at hand is terrific because people are in pain, the people can’t even express it.

“Things are not in order and it looks difficult to suppress.”

Primate Ayodele frowned at the increment in electricity tariffs and other imposed taxes, explaining that people can no longer afford basic things.

Therefore, further increments would create more crises for the people.

He stated that even for those fasting, they can’t break with N1,000 because it won’t be able to buy them anything.

He urged people close to the President to tell him the truth that reflects the correct situation of things.

Ayodele added: “It is not at this time that electricity tariffs would be increased, or any other tariff should be enforced on the people.

“People can no longer afford things and even during this fasting period, things are so expensive and unaffordable.

“You can’t break your fast with N1,000.

“Let’s be truthful to the president, especially for those who are close to him, there is evident hardship everywhere.

“The situation is alarming.”

Primate Ayodele revealed that he feeds about 700 people every Sunday and the cost of feeding keeps increasing weekly.

He called on President Tinubu to tackle hardship for the sake of the citizens.

He said: “I give people food every Sunday, about 700 people, and I am talking based on reality.

“Even the N70,000 minimum wage isn’t enough to sustain people.

“We know how much they spend on entertainment in government houses across the country.”

