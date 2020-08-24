The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has condemned the inclusion of religious centres in list of bodies for control in the Companies and Allied Matters Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the government signed the law meant to oversee businesses as well as religious centres on August 7, 2020.

During the launch of his book, titled: “WARNINGS TO THE NATIONS – A Collection Of Divine Signals,” in Lagos on Saturday, Ayodele warned the government not to meddle in religious activities, while also accusing the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria of running the association fraudulently.

Servant of the Highest God, as Ayodele is popularly called, alleged that the government singlehandedly handpicked the leadership of the CAN in a bid to control the organisation.

According to the Primate: “Nobody can shut down my account.

“No one can get a trustee for me.

“The government needs to be cautioned.

“They don’t have anything to do with the Church.

“Why would they bring someone who doesn’t know anything about God to take over?

“The Church is not an enterprise or PLC.

“We are waiting, but I know that CAMA is a joke.

“The President hasn’t solved the problems of Nigeria and he wants to involve himself in spiritual things.

“We don’t have a body that regulates Christianity.

“We need people who are proactive, focused and understand the rules and rudiments in the system.

“Christianity is not a political party.

“I don’t believe in the leadership of CAN because they don’t have the stamina and the strength to do what is right.

“I credit Pastor (David) Oyedepo (Bishop, Living Faith Bible Church, also known as Winners Chapel) for always speaking up.”

Ayodele demanded that the leadership of CAN holds a democratic election and involves the larger number of pastors and not a select few.