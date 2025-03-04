Ayo Adebanjo: Family releases burial programme

The family of late Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has released the programme for his burial.

The invitation card, which was sighted by The Eagle Online on Tuesday, gave a detailed breakdown of the programme spread over four days.

The Eagle Online recalls that Chief Adebanjo died at the age of 96 on February 14, 2025.

According to the programme, there will be a Day of Tributes/Service of Songs on April 30, 2025 at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos State from 3pm to 8pm.

There will be a Wake service on May 2, 2025 at the Adebanjo’s country home in Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State from 4pm to 6pm.

On May 3, 2025, there will be a Church Service/Funeral Rites at St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State from 10am to 1pm.

The fourth programme, which is a Thanksgiving on May 4, 2025 at St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, ljebu Ode, Ogun State from 10am.

