The late fuji musician, Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Balogun (Barrister), has been described as a special one who, thus, deserves more intellectual review of his life and times as well as his records.

Giving this verdict was the author of: “My Journey With Barry Wonder,” Tunde Busari, who is publisher of TheTabloid.net, a digital and traditional newspaper.

Busari said Barrister left behind volumes of timeless works, which, according to him, still make impact in music market 11 years after he passed away in the United Kingdom.

He said: “That is why I am imploring other fans and music analysts, who know Barrister and his music, to write and educate public about what public may not have understood about him. But it must be the truth, not even half-truth, not fiction.

“What I have done is a compliment to previous books published on him, starting from ‘Mr Fuji’, which was released in 2001 by Media Consultant to Barrister, Elder Adedayo Odeyemi. I had read all those books and decided to do something different so that we don’t bore readers with his history, which he had even narrated in some of his records.”

Busari affirmed that his book, divided into 14 chapters, examined in details his personal contact with Barrister’s music, especially some of his live performances, which he witnessed over the years.

He added: “To a large extent, this book is weaved in a way that tells my story together with that of Barrister’s music, not Barrister’s biography. I wrote it to satisfy my readers anf friends who had encouraged me to document all they think I know about Barrister.

“The zero hour is here at last, December is the date, when everyone will have it. TeeTee Management Limited, which published it took its time to ensure the book doesn’t suffer further delay.”