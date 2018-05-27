AYG: Taekwondo federation calls 20 athletes to camp

Making this known in Abuja, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Engr. Chika Chkwumerije, said the invited athletes, made up of 10 male and 10 female athletes, earned a place to the National Youth Training Camp by emerging victorious during the recently concluded maiden National Junior Taekwondo Championships, which held at the National Stadium Indoor Gymnasium FCT Abuja earlier this month.

Ahead of the Algiers 2018 African Youth Games, the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation has invited 20 youth athletes to the National Youth Training Camp, which would commence in Abuja on Sunday.

Making this known in Abuja, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Engr. Chika Chkwumerije, said the invited athletes, made up of 10 male and 10 female athletes, earned a place to the National Youth Training Camp by emerging victorious during the recently concluded maiden National Junior Taekwondo Championships, which held at the National Stadium Indoor Gymnasium FCT Abuja earlier this month.

The roll call of Athletes invited to camp revealed that Delta State, which emerged overall winners at the event, had six of their athletes called to camp – Ochulor Prince [Male -51kg], Osomade Philip [Male -68kg]. Okoye Marshal [Male -73kg], Peter Blessing [Female], Ugwu O. Success [Female] and Barnax Benita Ebere [Female -63kg].

According to the federation, Benue State boy wonder, Agada Eljah Agada, who has dominated every weight category he has competed in since he was four years old, also earned a debut invitation to the National Camp in the Male -44kg, alongside his teammate Aguda Solomon in the Male -46kg.

Also invited were Mfon Asuquo of Akwa Ibom, 2017 Youth Vice-Champion and Gold medallist in the Male -59kg of the 2018 Inaugural Youth Taekwondo Championships; newly unveiled Muhammad Abdullahi of Nasarawa who won in the Male -55kg; double youth champion, Chidinma Nwankwo of Ebonyi State, who dominated the Female -49kg; and talented Bukola Ogunnusi of Taraba who won the Female combined +63kg category.

Other athletes that made the list include FCT’s Chukwudi Daniel [Male -78kg] and Helen Okoko [Female -57kg]; Borno’s Umar Muhammed Jidda; Q-Madi’s Wisdom Efosa Samuel; Lagos Oyabanji Olapeju, Bayelsa’s Happiness Adirimo, Abia’s Kelechi Ezekwe and Chidiebere Uzoamaka.

The athletes, who will be coached by former African and Commonwealth Games Champion, Jamilu Mohammed of Kano State, are expected to report to camp immediately.

The camp is expected to run until the team departs for Algiers, Algeria in July.