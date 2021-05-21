A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Kassim Afegbua, says the Uche Secondus leadership of the party has outlived its usefulness and so should resign or be shown the way out.

In a statement he endorsed on Friday, Afegbua said Secondus is bereft of ideas and lacks the capacity to lead a virile opposition.

He lamented that under Secondus’s leadership, the party has lost two serving governors, while others are in the queue to exit the party.

He said: “I had predicted in the course of my interrogation of the leadership that Governors Ben Ayade, Bello Matawalle, and Okezie Ikpeazu would soon exit the party, as well as Fani-Kayode and Senator Grace Bent simply because the Secondus leadership is bereft of ideas and lacks the capacity to lead a virile opposition.

“Under his phlegmatic leadership, the PDP has lost two serving governors while others are in the queue to exit the party.”

Afegbua said Secondus is killing the party day by day because he does not have what it takes to pilot the affairs of the opposition.

“Right before our very eyes, we have lost two former Speakers, Dogara and Bankole; former Governor Gbenga Daniel has left, David Umahi and Ben Ayade have both left, making the party vulnerable to the average Nigerian mind.”

He called on the stakeholders of the party to move beyond mere meetings to push away Secondus as a way to re-ignite, reboot and rejig the party for more constructive engagements that would reposition it ahead of the 2023 elections.

Afegbua also appealed to the Governors Forum, Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee to take a deliberate step to arrest the present drift of the part.

He maintained that the present leadership of the PDP under Secondus has made the party an endangered specie that is now vulnerable to so many frailties and fractures.

Afegbua lamented that an opposition party that should be gaining momentum in the face of the incompetent leadership of the country is painfully losing momentum with depleted membership on a regular basis.

“The time to show Secondus and his co-travellers the exit door is now. We need to act fast before the apocalypse,” he said.